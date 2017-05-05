Advertise   Donate
Artists Discuss the Tension Between Motherhood and a Creative Life

05 May 2017
UpEnded Brenda L Burmeister Video Installation stills 2012
UpEnded Brenda L Burmeister Video Installation stills 2012

Brenda L Burmeister, UpEnded, 2012. Video Installation still.

A little more than a week after Mother’s Day, there will be a panel discussion taking place in San Antonio featuring artists and guests who will talk about “the tangled intersection of art-making and care-taking.”

On Monday, May 22, San Antonio Poet Laureate Jenny Browne will moderate this discussion, which will include panelists and artists Brenda L Burmeister, Julia Barbosa Landois, Emily Fleisher, Yuliana Lanina, Amber Ortega-Perez with Laurie Dietrich, Lisa Cortez Walden and Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson, and guest artist Raul Gonzalez. This discussion is organized by Burmeister, who along with Melanie Harris has co-organized The MotherHouse, an annual event (and related group exhibition in the Denver Heights Neighborhood opening May 20) which revolves around “issues of labor/work, exposure, ambiguity, cultural expectation, responsibility, and media representation within the intersection of care-taking and art-making.”

Again, the discussion takes place Monday, May 22 at 6 pm, at the Department of Arts & Culture Plaza de Armas Building, 115 Plaza de Armas, San Antonio. It is free. For more info, please go here.

 

