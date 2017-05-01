Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Kimbell Announces Gift of Rare Modigliani

Kimbell Announces Gift of Rare Modigliani

/
01 May 2017
/
/
0 Comments

Modigliani’s Head (circa 1913). Collection of the Kimbell Art Museum

The Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth announced the acquisition of a carved limestone Head (c. 1913), by Amedeo Modigliani, one of about 27 surviving sculptures by the artist, reports The New York Times. It is now on view in the Kimbell’s permanent collection galleries.

As the Kimbell’s press release states, “Although renowned today for his more numerous paintings, Modigliani considered himself foremost a sculptor.” With the gift (given in honor of Ted and Lucile Weiner by their daughter Gwendolyn Weiner), the Kimbell becomes the only museum in the western states to have a Modigliani sculpture in its collection.

Modigliani made the news a couple of years ago when his painting Nu Couché (Reclining Nude) sold for $170 million at auction. The Artnet news article was subtitled “The artist joined the nine-figure club.”

also by Paula Newton
Print Friendly
, ,
You may also like
Top Five Dec 29
Top Five: December 29, 2016
Top Five Museums in Texas: Aug. 25, 2016
The Top Five Museums in Texas: August 25, 2016
VIDEO: Kimbell Fest: France!
Velazquez Is Too Dead To Sue
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'