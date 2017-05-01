Kimbell Announces Gift of Rare Modigliani

The Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth announced the acquisition of a carved limestone Head (c. 1913), by Amedeo Modigliani, one of about 27 surviving sculptures by the artist, reports The New York Times. It is now on view in the Kimbell’s permanent collection galleries.

As the Kimbell’s press release states, “Although renowned today for his more numerous paintings, Modigliani considered himself foremost a sculptor.” With the gift (given in honor of Ted and Lucile Weiner by their daughter Gwendolyn Weiner), the Kimbell becomes the only museum in the western states to have a Modigliani sculpture in its collection.

Modigliani made the news a couple of years ago when his painting Nu Couché (Reclining Nude) sold for $170 million at auction. The Artnet news article was subtitled “The artist joined the nine-figure club.”

also by Paula Newton