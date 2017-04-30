Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Ballroom Marfa Names Laura Copelin as Interim Director

Ballroom Marfa Names Laura Copelin as Interim Director

/
30 Apr 2017
/
/
0 Comments
Laura Copelin
Laura Copelin

Laura Copelin

This week, Ballroom Marfa announced that the organization’s curator, Laura Copelin, has been appointed interim director after Susan Sutton’s departure to pursue “new opportunities in Los Angeles.” Sutton was selected as Ballroom’s executive director in 2014 following Fairfax Dorn’s transition to become the organization’s artistic director.

Copelin has been with Ballroom since February of 2015; before her tenure in West Texas, she spent four years developing programs and exhibitions at the Santa Monica Museum of Art. In a press release from Ballroom, Fairfax Dorn spoke about Copelin’s new position:

The board of trustees is very excited that Copelin is taking this new role in leading Ballroom Marfa. Copelin is a curatorial force and true visionary. Her passion and dedication to the arts and artists is extraordinary. I look forward to working with her on serving the Marfa community and all of the musicians, filmmakers, artists and supporters that make Ballroom such a dynamic organization.

Two other staffers have also been added to Ballroom’s roster: Matt Grant, who previously served other museums and galleries as a shipping coordinator and art handler, has been brought on as registrar and lead preparator, and Gabriela Carballo, a University of Texas at El Paso graduate, has come on as a gallery assistant.

 

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly
, , ,
You may also like
Neil’s Marfa Myths Dispatch, Part 1
Top Five March 9
Top Five: March 9, 2017
still from Community Action Center, 2010
A Dirty Gay Movie Night in Marfa This Thursday
Institute for new feeling at ballroom marfa
Capitalist Consumption: the Institute for New Feeling at Ballroom Marfa
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'