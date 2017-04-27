Top Five: April 27, 2017

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on a new artist residency, finding grace in destruction, and this weekend’s dialogue between two creative icons.

1. OFF ROAD: Catherine Opie & Eileen Myles

Alley Theatre (Houston)

April 29, 5PM

Glasstire is pleased to announce Catherine Opie and Eileen Myles as the Spring 2017 speakers for OFF ROAD: Conversations with Artists Offline. In addition to being longtime friends, Opie and Myles are both seminal figures whose works address themes of gender, sexual identity, and one’s place in the world. Their conversation promises to be funny, honest and thought-provoking. For more information and to buy tickets, please go here.

2. Lionel Maunz: Discovery of Honey / Work of the Family

The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria

February 18 – May 14

A show of new sculptures and works on paper by artist Lionel Maunz. The artist draws on themes of Gothic horror, agony, and the grotesque to create fragmented works that are both beautiful and repulsive.

3. Dallas Medianale

The Green Zone (Dallas)

April 28 – May 27

Performances and other events throughout the weekend.

An exhibition featuring works by local and national artists working in various forms of real-time, audio-visual performance. Performance artists include Kristin Reeves, Limited Hangout, Karine Fleurima, and Therefore. The Medianale will also host film screenings at the Texas Theatre and the Dallas Contemporary.

4. North Set Residency Closing Exhibition

North Set Studios (Houston)

April 28, 7-11PM

A show featuring works created by Bradly Brown, Jessica Ninci, and Eden Rae during their seven-week residency at North Set Studios.

5. Spring 2017 International Artist-in-Residence Exhibition

Artpace (San Antonio)

March 16 – May 7

It’s that time again—Artpace’s three spring 2017 artists-in-residence, Robert Hodge (Houston, TX), Nicholas Frank (Milwaukee, WI), and Kate Newby (Auckland, New Zealand), will have exhibitions of the works they have made during their time in San Antonio.

