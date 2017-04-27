Summertime Living: John Waters’ Camp for Grown-Ups

It was recently announced that this September, John Waters will be hosting an adults-only summer camp. Appropriately dubbed Camp John Waters, the weekend will feature “a John Waters One Man Show, Hairspray Karaoke, and a marathon of the director’s films, among many other attractions, some more traditional (s’mores), and others more bespoke (Bloody Mary Bingo).”
All of this and more can be yours for only $499. For more details, go here.
also by Glasstire
- Top Five: April 27, 2017 - April 27th, 2017
- Send Your Questions to Catherine Opie and Eileen Myles! - April 25th, 2017
- Houston Artists: Artadia Wants to Give You Money - April 24th, 2017
- City of Austin Announces First Artist-in-Residence - April 23rd, 2017
- Celebrate Earth Day with an Environmentally Conscious Film Festival - April 22nd, 2017