Summertime Living: John Waters’ Camp for Grown-Ups

It was recently announced that this September, John Waters will be hosting an adults-only summer camp. Appropriately dubbed Camp John Waters, the weekend will feature “a John Waters One Man Show, Hairspray Karaoke, and a marathon of the director’s films, among many other attractions, some more traditional (s’mores), and others more bespoke (Bloody Mary Bingo).”

All of this and more can be yours for only $499. For more details, go here.

also by Glasstire