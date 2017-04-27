Advertise   Donate
Home > Drive By > Summertime Living: John Waters’ Camp for Grown-Ups

Summertime Living: John Waters’ Camp for Grown-Ups

/
27 Apr 2017
/
/
0 Comments
John Waters

John Waters

It was recently announced that this September, John Waters will be hosting an adults-only summer camp. Appropriately dubbed Camp John Waters, the weekend will feature “a John Waters One Man Show, Hairspray Karaoke, and a marathon of the director’s films, among many other attractions, some more traditional (s’mores), and others more bespoke (Bloody Mary Bingo).”

All of this and more can be yours for only $499. For more details, go here.

 

also by Glasstire
Print Friendly
You may also like
350 Words: John Waters at McClain Gallery
Diverseworks to Give Away Free John Waters Tickets to Filthiest Facebook Fans
Similar but Different #24: It’s Time to Play the Music…
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'