Meow Wolf is Growing Bigger and May Come to Austin!

The Santa Fe-based art collective Meow Wolf is starting a new project in a former Caterpillar plant in South Santa Fe. The space will become art production facility welding, fabrication, design, etc., as the group plans to expand nationally, reports the Santa Fe New Mexican.

After the success of their interactive House of Eternal Return installed in an old bowling alley this past year (which has had more than a half-million visitors), Meow Wolf is ready to grow. The first project will be a mobile traveling exhibit, followed by a second permanent display in either Denver or Austin. “We have a lot of interest from a lot of different cities,” said Co-founder Vince Kadlubek. “We’re exploring what’s best for us.”

For a great perspective on the motives and styles of Meow Wolf, reread Rainey Knudson’s “Meow Wolf: Dawn Of A New Art World.” Also, check out their video below:

also by Paula Newton