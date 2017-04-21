Sand Art: Sculpture of Sculptures

Today through Sunday (April 21-23, rain or shine). the 2017 Texas SandFest is taking place in Port Aransas, Texas. The event, which began in 1997, turned into a 5-day festival only a few years later.
The festival includes all the usual crafts, food, and music, but the sculptures are the stars of the show. These are serious artists as is shown by previous pieces. Sign up to play with sand next year in South Texas!
