Anticipate Another America

The 2017 AIA Conference, presented by The American Institute of Architects, is upon us. From April 27th to 29th, architects and architecture enthusiasts will descend upon Orlando for what promises to be an intense 3-Day conference. It is jam-packed with inspiring keynote speakers like former First Lady Michelle Obama, workshops, seminars, and an Architecture Expo to explore new materials and products. Oh, and Jim Belushi and the Sacred Hearts Band headlines The Party. Just by reading the schedule, the conference already lives up to this years theme – anticipate. The headline reads, “Building a better tomorrow takes creativity, vision, dedication, and the power to anticipate.”

In his new book Atlas of Another America, Keith Krumwiede is anticipating the technological and environmental changes on the single family home structure. It’s an architectural fiction in which Krumwiede creates an alternative reality for the sprawling American suburbs. Krumwiede presents “Freedomland”, “a fictional utopia of communal superhomes constructed from the remains of the suburban metropolis. Eschewing formal innovation for its own sake, Freedomland’s radical architects rely on artful appropriation and the reorganization of found forms.” To get a taste of the book, check out this article in The Architects Newspaper.

If you can’t make it down to Orlando for a 3-Day architecture fest, curl up with all 272 pages of Atlas of Another America and imagine building a better tomorrow from your own backyard.

also by Ariane Roesch