DMA Announces 2017 Artist Award Winners

The Dallas Museum of Art has announced the recipients of its annual artist awards—the DeGolyer, the Kimbrough, and the Dozier—and this year 11 artists have been chosen.

First a refresher on what these three awards are, via the DMA:

The Museum’s annual awards were established in 1980 by the Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund and the Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund to recognize exceptional talent and potential in young visual artists who show a commitment to continuing their artistic endeavors. The Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund is awarded to artists between 15 and 25 years of age who reside in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona or Colorado, while the Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund is open to residents of Texas under the age of 30. The two funds have awarded over $565,000 to artists since their founding.

And as for the Dozier:

Created in 1990, the Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant honors the memory of Dallas artists Otis and Velma Dozier, who strongly believed in the enriching influence of travel on an artist’s work. The grant seeks to recognize exceptional talent in professional artists who wish to expand their artistic horizons through domestic or foreign travel and is awarded to professional artists at least 30 years of age who reside in Texas. Since the fund’s development, the Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant has given over $172,000.

Following are the 2017 recipients.

For the DeGolyer:

Diana Antohe

Maia Pizarro

Diego Romo

Robert Toles

Bryan Valadez

For the Kimbrough:

Jade Abner

Analise Minjarez with Sarah Westrup

H Schenck with Esther Rose Manske

Sarah Welch

And for the Dozier:

Julie Bozzi

Erin Stafford

Congrats to all! For more info, please go here.

