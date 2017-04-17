Sterling Allen: One Piece, Four Views

Advertise   Donate
17 Apr 2017
Sterling Allen, the Austin-based artist, co-founder of art collective Okay Mountain, and professor at Texas State University, unveiled some new work in an excellent group show up at Kirk Hopper Fine Art in Dallas (called FUN and curated by Benjamin Terry). It took a minute to see the full effect of Allen’s six hanging constructions, in which shaped wooden planes bisect one another, but a walk around them does the trick. The first one is on its own off to one side (the others hang closer together in a group nearby). Upon approach that first one goes something like this:

Sterling Allen, A Time, 2017. Wood, enamel, acrylic, ink. 25 x 21.5 x 29 in.

The Sterling-Allen-ist angle of all!

