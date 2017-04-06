Texas Legislators Aim to Gut TCA Today!

Texans for the Arts (TFA), a non-partisan statewide arts advocacy organization that engages Texans in a unified advocacy effort to protect and increase both public and private support for the arts, is on full alert today.

Representative Tony Tinderholt (R-Arlington, District 94) has proposed Amendment #851342 which would eliminate ALL funding for the Texas Commission on the Arts and Representative Pat Fallon (R-Frisco, District 106) has proposed Amendment #851210 which would reduce the biennial appropriation by an additional $5,000,000 making a 43% reduction in the Texas Commission on the Art‘s biennial budget for 2018-2019. Both amendments will be heard on the House floor today, April 6, during the House budget discussion. The TFA passionately asks:

WHY would legislators cut funding to an agency that not only generates generous money for the state, but that enhances our quality of life, that is one of the strongest beacons for tourism in the state, that enriches the education for our children, and that employs one in every 15 Texans!

To take action, go here.

also by Paula Newton