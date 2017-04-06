Here’s the Work the DMA Bought at the Dallas Art Fair

The Dallas Art Fair is upon us for the ninth year running, and just like last year, this year the Dallas Museum of Art has dropped some cash on artworks showing at the fair. Last year the budget was $50K but this year was doubled to $100K, and yesterday the DMA’s Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, Gavin Delahunty, spent hours walking through the fair with the funders and picking out the pieces that will be the newest in the DMA’s permanent collection. They bought seven works. Spread the love.

The true upshot of the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program is that the international galleries bring their best, most sophisticated game. (In earlier years of the DAF, this wasn’t always the case.) This is one reason the DAF is the strongest fair in the state, and pound-for-pound, a fair that shows really good work overall.

The works selected are generally marked with DMA signs, but to help out the DAF people have made a list.

Here’s what the DMA purchased.

