This and That: Jonathan Schipper & The Titanic

Today: Disaster Time

Last fall, the artist Jonathan Schipper made Cubicle, an installation at Rice Gallery of a nondescript office slowly collapsing onto itself. Schipper has done similar things with muscle cars crashing in super-slow motion and fusty living rooms slowly being sucked into a singularity.

San Antonio-based Walley Films created a short documentary about the show at Rice. At 2:50, you can see a time lapse of part of the movement, which actually occurred over a period of several months.

“Right or wrong, it’s very pleasant to break something from time to time.” – Fyodor Dostoyevsky

In this strangely riveting video, we watch the Titanic sink in real time (tastefully — we don’t see the people, although we hear their shouts and screams).

As much as people enjoy time lapse video (where something that happens over a long period is sped up, like the construction of a skyscraper or the Schipper collapse), it’s equally if not more mesmerizing to watch Titanic slowly sink over the course of a nearly three hours.

These videos succeed through the pleasure of rubbernecking, the terrible fascination with inevitable horror, and the meditative state of mind of a stoned person watching a lava lamp, or Bob Ross.

