Top Five: March 30, 2017

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on some choice documentaries, an art star’s homecoming, and the pleasure of drawing shows.

1. Nic Nicosia: at home on time

Erin Cluley Gallery (Dallas)

April 1 – May 6

Opening April 1, 11AM-1PM

A show of works by Nic Nicosia. To create his photographs, Nicosia manipulates interior spaces with lighting and sculptural elements that add to or distract from the characteristics of his chosen vignette.

2. Selections on Paper

Devin Borden Gallery (Houston)

March 9 – April 18

A show of drawings by Julia Brown, Chris Cascio, Jason Hedges, Laura Lark, Nicolas Lobo, Richard Nix, Nick Vaughan & Jake Margolin, and Hilary Wilder.

3. Jose Fidel Sotelo: Dreams Are For Those Who Sleep

Provenance Gallery (San Antonio)

March 11 – April 8

Closing April 8, 7-10PM

A show of recent works on paper by San Antonio artist Jose Fidel Sotelo. The large-scale graphite drawings in the exhibition explore symbolic and mythological imagery and are inspired by the artist’s dreams.

4. Two Documentaries by Ray Hylenski

14 Pews (Houston)

April 2, 4PM

A screening of two documentaries by Ray Hylenski. The program includes Punching Clouds, a new documentary chronicling the making of Ed Wilson’s monumental sculpture Soaring in the Clouds at the George R. Brown Convention Center, and Dividing the Line, a 2004 interview with HJ Bott.

5. Meals on Wheels: Photographs by Guy Reynolds

Photographique (Dallas)

April 4 – 7

Opening April 4, 5-7PM

For this exhibition, photojournalist Guy Reynolds will show photographs that he took on his Meals on Wheels route.

