#betterthansculpture is the Best Thing You’ll See This Week

30 Mar 2017
#betterthansculpture

Sometimes we encounter things in the world that look like they should be (and could be) art. And sometimes, even, they are better than art. Cue the #betterthansculpture hashtag on Instagram. While it currently has only 130 posts to its name, the hashtag has so much potential. It was first posted 120 weeks ago by artist Jason Lee Starin. See some examples below:

#betterthansculpture

A post shared by Jason Lee Starin (@jasonleestarin) on

#betterthansculpture

A post shared by Jason Lee Starin (@jasonleestarin) on

#betterthansculpture

A post shared by Jason Lee Starin (@jasonleestarin) on

Salt and pepper museum #betterthansculpture #gatlinburg

A post shared by Jessica Brandl (@jessicabrandl) on

