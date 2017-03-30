betterthansculpture is the Best Thing You’ll See This Week

Sometimes we encounter things in the world that look like they should be (and could be) art. And sometimes, even, they are better than art. Cue the #betterthansculpture hashtag on Instagram. While it currently has only 130 posts to its name, the hashtag has so much potential. It was first posted 120 weeks ago by artist Jason Lee Starin. See some examples below:

#betterthansculpture A post shared by Jason Lee Starin (@jasonleestarin) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

#betterthansculpture A post shared by Jason Lee Starin (@jasonleestarin) on Nov 12, 2016 at 1:46pm PST

#betterthansculpture A post shared by Jason Lee Starin (@jasonleestarin) on Aug 27, 2016 at 5:55am PDT

Salt and pepper museum #betterthansculpture #gatlinburg A post shared by Jessica Brandl (@jessicabrandl) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

