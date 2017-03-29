Houston’s New Arts + Cultural Plan Needs Artists’ Input

Houston Arts Alliance (HAA), in collaboration with the Houston Mayor’s Office, has been hammering out a new Arts + Cultural Plan. The thrust of this is “to create grants services that are more flexible and responsive to your needs.” (Though Houston seems to be doing okay on this front compared to other Texas cities.)

HAA is asking for artists’ and art professionals’ input at a special meeting. “We invite you to join HAA grants staff, artists, arts leaders, other grantees, and consultant, Margie Johnson Reese of MJR Partners.” The goals of the meeting/s is:

To learn about the challenges and opportunities that you experience in accessing HAA’s grant programs; to hear your ideas for broadening HAA’s programs and services for artists, arts education providers, arts organizations, and non-arts organizations providing arts programing; and to ask your advice on how best to reach a broader and more diverse cross-section of our community using the arts as a catalyst for collaboration and cultural exchange.

Here’s the meeting schedule, via HAA:

Tuesday, April 11 for arts + cultural organizations (current or new grantees welcome), 12:30-2:00 p.m. at Stages Theatre; and 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Houston Arts Alliance (repeat sessions). Please RSVP for a meeting.

If you cannot attend, you are welcome to attend these meetings:

Monday, April 10 for individual artists, 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Houston Arts Alliance. RSVP

Wednesday, April 12 for those who have ever applied for HAA funding, 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Stages Theatre; and 1:00-2:30 p.m. at Houston Arts Alliance (repeat sessions). RSVP

For more info, please go here.

