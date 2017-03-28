Outsider Artsmarter Working From the Inside

Fort Worth-based artist Christopher Blay, who may be better known as his alter ego Frank Artsmarter, will soon be artist-in -residence at the Dallas Museum of Art’s Center for Creative Connections, reports the Dallas News.

Last year, Mr. Artsmarter intiated Glasstire’s “What Would You Do for Love?” Artsmarter prize event, which the Dallas News said, “satirized the artifice inherent to awarding art at all,” although award-winning works were pretty great. For the residency, Blay is creating a series of installations he’s calling “Machines for Intangible Communication,” in which he will install a mailbox, a telephone booth and a Morse code machine in the gallery and encourage interaction by offering prompts to visitors to write a note or make a call to a lost loved one or even to a version of one’s former self.

That’s some old school communication. Get off the social media for a few minutes and head on down to the DMA.

