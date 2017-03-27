Finally! News for Cats

The San Antonio Express-News reports that it will run “Breaking Cat News” seven days a week, beginning today, March 27. About 100 other newspapers will also start carrying the comic strip, so keep your eyes peeled.

“Cats reporting on the news that matters to cats” is actually a horrible premise since cats just don’t care about the news. But artist Georgia Dunn bases her reporters on her own cats, Elvis, Lupin and Puck, to iniatate the educational process. The Express-News explains:

Lupin serves as lead anchor in the strip, a fluffy white adventurer who yearns to leave the on-air news desk for more out-in-the-field action. The young cat typically turns to the two CN field reporters — Elvis, the biased and jaded Siamese who hates change, and Puck, the sensitive but steadfast black cat who strives for the most objective story.

All the mews that’s fit to print!

also by Paula Newton