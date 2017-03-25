Advertise   Donate
Houston: the Bayou City Art Festival is Back

25 Mar 2017
Baskets by Samuel Yao
This weekend, the Bayou City Art Festival returns to Houston’s Memorial Park. Featuring nearly 300 artists from across America hocking their wares, the festival is an event where you can go and leisurely see a lot of different styles of art. Unlike last year, the forecast looks sunny for this year’s festival—which is good, since all of the artists are set up in tents along a road-turned flea market walking trail.

Glasstire got a sneak peek of the vendors yesterday, and the festival has a flurry of the usual suspects: whirligigs to go in your front yard, overly impastoed floral paintings, artisanal coffee mugs, and whimsical characters made from scrap metal. There really is something for everyone, so you just need to go and check it out for yourself! The festival is open today and tomorrow, March 25 and 26, from 10AM-6PM. For tickets, go here.

