Margaret Craig at Blue Star’s Berlin Residency

Being the exclusive US partner to Kuenstlerhaus Bethanien, Blue Star Contemporary in San Antonio sends every year four lucky artists from Bexar county to Berlin. The artists are staggered and follow each other as they cycle through their three-month residency. They are provided a live/work studio with exhibition and studio visit opportunities. For the 2016-2017 cycle, Margaret Craig was one of the artists along with Jesse Amado, Joey Fauerso, and Anne Wallace. I had the wonderful opportunity to go to Berlin and decided to meet with Margaret and check out this amazing exchange that Blue Star provides. Here is a short interview with Margaret about her experience in Berlin.

also by Ariane Roesch