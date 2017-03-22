Advertise   Donate
Something to Watch: Weekly Sculpture Poems from Elaine Bradford & Sara Cress

22 Mar 2017
Routine Fables

Throughout the year, artist Elaine Bradford and poet Sara Cress are working together to create weekly “sculpture poems” for their collaborative site Routine Fables. For the project, Bradford creates a sculpture that Cress then responds to. There is a bit of a back catalog to get you started, but keep checking in—there should be one a week.

