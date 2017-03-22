Another Artist Town Hall Meeting in Houston: Time to Get Political

Arts Take Action Houston (ATAH), an informal coalition of artists and arts activists formed in January, is holding a Town Hall Meeting on April 3 at the Station Museum of Contemporary Art. It may seem that there have been tons of these in the past couple of years, but this meeting has a specific focus: “to propose and initiate purposeful, creative political action.” Oh, and there will be music, food, and beer.

Who can attend? “Including but not limited to: musicians and sound artists, visual artists, dancers and choreographers, curators and gallerists, directors and designers, writers, poets, actors, performers, filmmakers, makers of all kinds, arts administrators and producers, board members, production crews, interns, provocateurs and enablers.” That sounds like anyone and everyone.

For more information, go here.

also by Paula Newton