Advertise   Donate
Home > News > Another Artist Town Hall Meeting in Houston: Time to Get Political

Another Artist Town Hall Meeting in Houston: Time to Get Political

/
22 Mar 2017
/
/
0 Comments

Arts Take Action Houston (ATAH), an informal coalition of artists and arts activists formed in January, is holding a Town Hall Meeting on April 3 at the Station Museum of Contemporary Art. It may seem that there have been tons of these in the past couple of years, but this meeting has a specific focus: “to propose and initiate purposeful, creative political action.” Oh, and there will be music, food, and beer.

Who can attend? “Including but not limited to: musicians and sound artists, visual artists, dancers and choreographers, curators and gallerists, directors and designers, writers, poets, actors, performers, filmmakers, makers of all kinds, arts administrators and producers, board members, production crews, interns, provocateurs and enablers.” That sounds like anyone and everyone.

For more information, go here.

also by Paula Newton
Print Friendly
,
You may also like
‘Friendly Fire’ at the Station Museum of Contemporary Art, Houston
Big Pop-Up Exhibition Connected to Houston’s Green Party Convention
Victoria Gets Its Own Art Car Parade and a Contemporary Art Museum!
Art and Activism (as Usual) at the Station Museum
About Post Author

Leave a Reply

Funding generously provided by:
'