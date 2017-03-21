High Plains Print+Music Festival and BP5 This Weekend in Lubbock

This weekend, March 24 and 25 (Friday and Saturday), sees two major public print events in Lubbock.

One is the inaugural High Plains Print+Music Festival in Lubbock, which will showcase contemporary Texas printmakers and musicians. Funded in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the Charles Adams Studio Project, this two-day event takes place at LHUCA Plaza and “aims to highlight the interconnectivity of these two mediums, creating an audio/visual experience that showcases the diversity, innovation, and quality of printed and sonic works by Texas-based artists.” Curated print shows will be up in LHUCA, the CASP studios, Texas Tech, and 5&J Gallery Front Yard. The cost is $10 for a one-day pass and $15 for a two-day pass (kids are free). For more info, please go here.

This is happening on the same days as the Beyond Printmaking 5 show (BP5) and the Beyond Printmaking 5 symposium at Texas Tech. The Beyond Printmaking show is juried this year by Patricia Villalobos Echeverría, while the symposium “will present opportunities to discuss the exciting possibilities of printmaking as it embraces not only traditional processes of sculpture, photography and installation, but also insinuates itself into engineering, computer science, and beyond.” This symposium features speakers, shows, discussions, tours both on and off campus, and demonstrations. For more info on the Beyond Printmaking show and the symposium’s schedule of events (and registration info), please go here.

also by Glasstire