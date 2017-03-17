Two Upcoming DFW Events For You: Culture Hole and Noah Simblist

Culture Hole, the strange and nifty underground vault within the Power Station (Dallas) that’s become an art space curated by artists Gregory Ruppe and Jeff Gibbons, is holding one of its rare events this weekend. On Saturday, March 17 from 10 p.m. to midnight, Culture Hole will host artist Rose Kallal in a performance called Rubix. Via Culture Hole: “Kallal’s immersive multiple 16mm film loop installations are created using a wide range of technical processes that span the history of analog to digital media – traditional animation techniques, video synthesis feedback, and computer animation, along with her own electronic sound work using modular synthesis.” This particular performance will involve a very site-specific installation of 16mm two-channel film and an immersive sound experience. Kallal is a NYC-based artist whose work is shown internationally, including at MoMA PS1, Center for Contemporary Art Glasgow, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Bologna. For more info on this event, please go here or here.

On Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m., the featured speaker at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth’s acclaimed Tuesday Evening series is Noah Simblist—artist, curator and professor who will present Places of a Present Past: The Historiographical Impulse in Art Practice. He’ll discuss the idea of artists acting as historians who are ““less interested in the truth than the way we feel through the legacies of past traumas. They reveal the oblique ways that we repress historical trauma, burying it in the very sites of their origin.” This talk is an extension of a publication and three excellent exhibitions that took place at SMU’s Pollock Gallery in 2014, which addressed “the traces of trauma on particular sites and paying close attention to the lasting impacts of war.” This event is free and open to the public. For more info, please go here.

also by Glasstire