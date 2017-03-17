Artist Appropriates Trump Slogan for “Painfully Powerful Statement”

Queer performance artist Abel Azcona participated in Houston’s Experimental Action Festival a few weeks ago and at the 2014 Lone Star Performance Explosion festival, which Glasstire’s Bill Davenport wrote about in “Lone Star Performance Explosion: Some of Night 2.” Davenport declared that Azcona’s piece was “far and away the most powerful piece I saw,” but concluded, “This is too dangerous.”
In a recent performance in Chicago, Azcona had the words “Make America Great Again” tattooed in a circle around his anus. The Huffington Post covered the event, calling the artist “heroic” and adding, “What a painfully powerful statement!”
To view the final result, click on the NSFW link in The Huffington Post article.
also by Paula Newton
- It’s Just Macaroni and Cheese: Arts Funding to be Burned! - March 16th, 2017
- Spooky Springtime History in the Panhandle - March 15th, 2017
- This Week: World Premiere of Opera about the Rothko Chapel and Dominique de Menil - March 14th, 2017
- New El Paso Artist in Town: Keep Your Eye on This One! - March 13th, 2017
- Jump on This Quick with Your Own Bad Self(ie)! - March 10th, 2017