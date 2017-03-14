This Week: World Premiere of Opera about the Rothko Chapel and Dominique de Menil

On Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17, the Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present the world premiere of Some Light Emerges, a musical celebration of Houston’s social history, visual arts, and diversity of faith and spirituality, at the Ballroom at Bayou Place.

Inspired by philanthropist Dominique de Menil, Pulitzer prize-winning librettist Mark Campbell is the co-writer of the chamber opera. “People always write about artists,” Campbell told Houstonia magazine. “Why don’t we write about the people who support them?”

The program has been developed by the HGO in collaboration with the Rothko Chapel and the Menil Collection, and is bound to be a must-see commemoration of the history and influence of Dominique de Menil and the Rothko Chapel. Thursday tickets are already sold out, so hop on the HGO web site for Friday night tickets.

