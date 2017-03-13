New El Paso Artist in Town: Keep Your Eye on This One!

Many towns have artists who extol their city’s virtues (think Gonzo247’S “Houston is Inspired” mural), but artist Chance Bailey Johnson truly loves El Paso. Johnson explains:
We have so many good landmarks. We have a mountain that’s beautiful. We have the beautiful Plaza Theater. We have the alligator plaza, It’s an amazing feeling to know you’ve finished a masterpiece, and that it’s done and it’s perfected.
KVIA-El Paso reported on Chance yesterday. He’s certainly proud, but doesn’t Chance sound a bit pompous? He should, because he’s only ten years old. We have decades and decades to follow his career.
