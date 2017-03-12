Advertise   Donate
Art Dirt 1: Political Art, The Moody Center, Party Padre

12 Mar 2017
In our new Art Dirt podcast, Christina Rees and Rainey Knudson discuss whether it’s too soon for happy art, the new Moody Center at Rice University (and the demise of Rice Art Gallery), and Spring Break plans.

 

 

Follow us on Soundcloud!

 

