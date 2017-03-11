Development-Minded People: Texas Museums Need You

Every now and then, we notice trends in job openings across Texas. About a year ago, multiple organizations in Houston were in need of an executive director, and just last December, Texas museums were all looking for preparators and facility engineers. This time, institutions are in need of people to bring home the bacon. See a list of development-ish jobs below.

Houston

The Houston Center for Photography is looking for a Director of Development to work on annual giving, event planning, and more.

Art League Houston is searching for an Executive Director who “is expected to maintain and grow a healthy budget” for the organization.

Even Houstonians may not be familiar with the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts in Spring, Texas. The Pearl is seeking an “entrepreneurial and business-minded” Museum Director.

Marfa

If you have ever wanted to live in a small desert town in West Texas, this is your chance! The Chinati Foundation is in need of a Senior Development Manager that will work towards raising more than $3 million a year for the organization.

Austin

Austin non-profit Big Medium is seeking a full-time Development Manager to spearhead the organization’s fundraising.

Do you know a job opening we missed? Submit it to our classifieds here.

