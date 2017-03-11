Development-Minded People: Texas Museums Need You

Every now and then, we notice trends in job openings across Texas. About a year ago, multiple organizations in Houston were in need of an executive director, and just last December, Texas museums were all looking for preparators and facility engineers. This time, institutions are in need of people to bring home the bacon. See a list of development-ish jobs below.
Houston
The Houston Center for Photography is looking for a Director of Development to work on annual giving, event planning, and more.
Art League Houston is searching for an Executive Director who “is expected to maintain and grow a healthy budget” for the organization.
Even Houstonians may not be familiar with the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts in Spring, Texas. The Pearl is seeking an “entrepreneurial and business-minded” Museum Director.
Marfa
If you have ever wanted to live in a small desert town in West Texas, this is your chance! The Chinati Foundation is in need of a Senior Development Manager that will work towards raising more than $3 million a year for the organization.
Austin
Austin non-profit Big Medium is seeking a full-time Development Manager to spearhead the organization’s fundraising.
Do you know a job opening we missed? Submit it to our classifieds here.
also by Glasstire
- Art Dirt 1: Political Art, The Moody Center, Party Padre - March 12th, 2017
- National Association of Latino Arts Grants for TX Artists - March 11th, 2017
- Blue Star Berlin Residents Announced - March 9th, 2017
- Top Five: March 9, 2017 - March 9th, 2017
- New Dallas Speaker Series Features Experts on Fair Park's Art and Architecture - March 7th, 2017