Jump on This Quick with Your Own Bad Self(ie)!

In anticipation of its upcoming exhibition, From Selfie to Self-Expression (March 31-May 30), London’s Saatchi Gallery and Huawei launched the #SaatchiSelfie competition this past January and there are only two days left to enter! The competition closes on March 12.

Artnet News reports the list of judges for the contest: Tracey Emin, Idris Khan, Juergen Teller, Juno Calypso, and Saatchi Gallery CEO Nigel Hurst. The ten winners of the #SaatchiSelfie campaign will have their submitted selfie image displayed at the Saatchi Gallery and the overall winner will be announced at the launch of the show in London on March 30. Winners will also receive Huawei’s latest smartphone and “a priceless photographic experience, to be announced at a later date.”

also by Paula Newton