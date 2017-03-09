Top Five: March 9, 2017

Rainey Knudson and Christina Rees on beautiful people in Marfa, hippies in Houston, and, after a major controversy, the return of Contemporary Art Month in San Antonio.

1. CAM Perennial: Reflections of Landscape and Memory

Southwest School of Art (San Antonio)

March 10 – April 30

Opening March 10, 6-8PM

This year’s CAM Perennial is hosted by the Southwest School of Art and is curated by Chris Ingalls.

2. 30th Annual Black Women’s Film Festival

South Dallas Cultural Center

March 10-11

A film festival in celebration of Black Women’s Month. For tickets and more information, go here.

3. Deb Sokolow: Conspiracies, Minimalism, and the Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

The Reading Room (Dallas)

March 11 – April 22

Opening March 11, 6-8PM

A show of hand-drawn and collaged books by Chicago artist Deb Sokolow.

4. Lynda Benglis, Alan Shields & Peter Young

Texas Gallery (Houston)

February 25 – April 1

A show of works by Lynda Benglis, Alan Shields & Peter Young.

5. Marfa Myths 2017

Venues across Marfa

March 9 – 12

The Marfa Myths festival is back! For more info on this year’s program, please go here.

