Blue Star Berlin Residents Announced

Blue Star Contemporary in San Antonio has announced the four SA artists who are going to Berlin in 2017/18 for three months as part of its residency program partnership with Künstlerhaus Bethanien.
Some familiar names here! Fernando Andrade, Andrei Renteria, Ethel Shipton, and Jared Theis are the artists selected for this fifth year of the program. They can go as early as July of this year and as late as July of next year. The residency works along the lines of other well-executed artist residencies. Via Blue Star:
‘While in residence, the artists are given a studio and living space, as well as access to workshops; exhibition opportunities; and studio visits with international curators; and inclusion in BE Magazine, which is published by KB and puts the artists’ work into critical perspective while addressing topical issues of the international art scene.’
Congrats to the artists!
