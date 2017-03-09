Blue Star Berlin Residents Announced

Blue Star Contemporary in San Antonio has announced the four SA artists who are going to Berlin in 2017/18 for three months as part of its residency program partnership with Künstlerhaus Bethanien.

Some familiar names here! Fernando Andrade, Andrei Renteria, Ethel Shipton, and Jared Theis are the artists selected for this fifth year of the program. They can go as early as July of this year and as late as July of next year. The residency works along the lines of other well-executed artist residencies. Via Blue Star: