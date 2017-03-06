It’s Never Been About the Art at Gallery Openings

We enjoyed this piece in the New Yorker about all their covers that have poked fun over the years at the socializing and art-ignoring that goes on at gallery openings.
Click here to see gallery-themed covers going back to 1930.
