A Dirty Gay Movie Night in Marfa This Thursday

The annual Marfa Myths festival kicks off this Thursday and runs through the weekend, and one point of programming we like is Dirty Gay Movie Night at the Crowley Theater on Thursday night. This is co-organized and hosted my Ballroom Marfa, Mexican Summer, and the esteemed poet and writer Eileen Myles, who has been living part-time in Marfa for a while now.

Via Ballroom: “This evening’s double-feature includes two hot and heavy classics of LGBTQ cinema: Bijou (1972) and Community Action Center (2010). The evening will begin with a poem from Eileen and intermission will offer a stretch by local yoga genius Rae Anne Hample.”

Community Action Center, by A.K. Burns and A.L. Steiner, “offers arousing new perspectives on sexual aesthetics, gendered bodies, the meaning of porn and the very concept of sex itself.” Bijou, by Wakefield Poole,” is a trippy classic of American avant-garde cinema and one of the most psychedelic examples of ‘70s gay erotica.”

Needless to say, this is an adult-only event: Thursday March 9, 2017 at the Crowley Theater, Marfa, Texas. Doors at 10pm. Free.

