Marty Walker Launches an Expat Podcast (artists included)

Thinking of blowing this joint (the U.S.) but want to hear about what it’s really like living in another country? Marty Walker, formerly of the excellent Marty Walker Gallery in Dallas, has worn a few hats since she closed her space, but she’s recently launched a podcast called Expat Sandwich, which features conversations with Americans who have chosen to live elsewhere. Given Walker’s background, it’s not surprising that the two most recent episodes feature artists: Adam Raymont (who moved to Berlin) and Mickey Smith. Walker told Glasstire of Smith: “She moved to New Zealand about five years ago. It’s a totally different ballgame regarding the art scene, which forces her to shift from a gallery mindset to working primarily with curators.”

Via the podcast’s iTunes store description: “Running from the law? Looking for a place to retire or simply want to know what it’s like to live in another country? Expat Sandwich… features an eclectic range of expats sharing the best, the weirdest and the worst of living abroad.”

Right now, there are five episodes, which feature expats living in France, Ecuador, Mexico, Berlin, and New Zealand.

