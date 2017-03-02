Grant Call for Applications from the Nasher Sculpture Center

The Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas is accepting applications for its annual microgrant program; the museum offers $2000 each to five artists in the DFW/North Texas region “to further their personal or professional development.” Applications are due by April 2 and finalists will be notified by April 17.

The panel is a good crew. Via the Nasher: “This year’s panelists include artists Alicia Eggert and Michael Morris, South Dallas Cultural Center Manager Harold Steward, Nasher Assistant Curator Leigh Arnold, and Curator of Education Anna Smith.”

Criteria for Eligibility:

-Application is open to artists working in any media.

-Eligible artists must be over 18 years of age and currently reside in North Texas (Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Rockwall, Kaufman, Navarro, Ellis, Johnson, Somervell, Erath, Palo Pinto Hood, Parker or Wise County).

-Individual artists or artist collectives may apply once per calendar year. Artist collectives must list all active members on their application.

-Artists may apply for up to $2000 to be used directly on physical resources or endeavors that will further their artistic activity and practice.

-Proposed usage of funds may include, but is not limited to: general expenses associated with artistic practice, such as studio rental, materials and equipment, travel for research purposes, or exhibition-related expenses.

