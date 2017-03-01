Frida? Selena?!! Vandal(s) Deface Brownsville Murals

In the fall of 2016, over 20 artists completed a huge mural project as part of the Capitol Theater Street Art Competition held in conjunction with the Brownsville Latin Jazz Festival. Last month, the mural was marked with black ink and sprayed with mustard. Volunteers clean up the vandalism, but the defacing continues with deep scratches, marks of “NY NY,” and “hateful words” mostly across the depicted faces, reports the Brownsville Herald.

According to NBCDFW, they will keep cleaning up the mural for as long as it takes. The president of the Brownsville Society for the Performing Arts says he hopes to add lighting and security cameras to catch the vandals.

also by Paula Newton