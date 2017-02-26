Advertise   Donate
Apply for DiverseWorks’ 2017 Diverse Discourse Studio Visit Program

26 Feb 2017
Claudia La Rocco in Taste, a site-specific performance and installation created by Rashaun Mitchell and Silas Riener in collaboration with La Rocco and Davison Scandrett. Presented at the BFI Gallery in Miami, as part of the O, Miami Poetry Festival.
Houston art space DiverseWorks has announced the details for its spring 2017 Diverse Discourse Lecture and Studio Visit program. On April 12, Claudia La Rocco, a poet, critic, performer, and Editor-in-Chief of SFMOMA’s Open Space publishing platform, will lecture on the changing roles of criticism in contemporary society. La Rocco on the premise of her talk:

The demise of traditional criticism has long been rumored. But of course it continues, in various fits and starts, alongside platforms that (need it be said?) make everyone a critic. What now is the role of this tradition of public thinking out loud within current public discourse, which seems at once ever-more expansive and ever-more diminished (or at least fractured)? 

During her time in Houston, La Rocco will also be executing studio visits with selected artists. Applications are due by March 20 and, per DiverseWork’s website, “writers, performers, and interdisciplinary artists are especially encouraged to apply.”

