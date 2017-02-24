West Texas Landmarks Vandalized!

Last week, vandals really messed up 125-year-old stone landmarks in the ghost town of Terlingua, Texas, reports the Texas Hill Country. The ruins were of the homes of quicksilver miners and were built in the late 1880s. Terlingua, a remote city located outside of Big Bend National Park, is known as a ghost town, for its chili cook-off competition, and for its dark skies.

Outside of the famous chili cook-off, the ruins are a big part of the town’s tourist attraction. The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of those responsible. If you know the dumb West Texas teens that did this, call 432-837-3488.

