Rice U’s Moody Center is Almost Reality!

The Moody Center for the Arts, described by Houston’s Rice University as an “interdisciplinary center [that] will provide space for arts education, performances and gallery exhibitions on campus and promote collaborations with Houston’s world-class art museums,” has been long anticipated and received much press for its mission, its announcement of its director, and its revelation of its upcoming schedule of artists.

But now the physical space is set to physically open. Tomorrow, February 24, from 4-6 pm, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by the official opening, 7-10pm, which includes exhibition viewing, live music by The Tontons, food trucks, and tours of the state-of-the-art, 50,000-square-foot building designed by Michael Maltzan Architecture.

Photo nerds: the Moody Center’s programming starts off with a bang! German photographer Thomas Struth will be in dialogue with scientists and researchers who design and work in the spaces he photographs. The panel will take place on Saturday, the 25th, at 2pm.

also by Paula Newton