SHSU Hosts an Art Walk in Huntsville

On Saturday March 4, the Department of Art and the Student Art Association of Sam Houston State University will host its sixth annual interactive Art Walk along University Avenue in Huntsville, featuring plenty of work by both professional and student artists.

Via the Huntsville Item: The walk is guided (though maps will be available, too, for those who walk without a guide), and starts “at the Fine Arts and Mass Communication Creative Community Gallery, located at the corner of 17th Street and University Avenue, in Belvin-Buchanan Hall.” Stops along the way include the Museum of Texas Art; the Museum of Genocide; the Museum of Texas Furniture, Stoneware and Kitsch; the SHSU Satellite Gallery; the walk closes with a reception at the Adickes Foundation.

“Volunteers from SHSU’s Student Art Association will guide the walk and a van will travel up and down the avenue about once an hour for additional transportation.”

This event takes place in a Texas Commission on the Arts’ designated cultural district. For more info, please go here.

also by Glasstire