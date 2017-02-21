Advertise   Donate
S.A. Artist Wins 10K Craft Council Award

21 Feb 2017
Blue and White: Bold Beauty, 2014, digital photograph, porcelain, blue and white pattern transfer from Jingdezhen, China

The American Craft Council announced its 2017 Emerging Voices Awards and San Antonio’s Jennifer Ling Datchuk was honored as the emerging artist of the year. The Council awards one artist and one scholar with $10,000 and four shortlisted artists with $1,000 each in order to “recognize and celebrate the incredible talents of these stars who contribute to craft with their hands, minds, and creative spirits.”

Datchuk, Professor of Ceramics at the Southwest School of Art, has exhibited extensively throughout Texas and elsewhere. To learn more about her work, read the Glasstire article “Jennifer Ling Datchuk’s Search for Double Happiness” or watch the short video by Wally Films.

Congratulations to Jennifer!

