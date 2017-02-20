Houston Music Venue Announces Community Arts Initiative

The newly opened White Oak Music Hall has announced the establishment of White Oak COLLAB, a program allowing community-minded creatives to host an event at the venue for free. Here’s how it works:

Interested applicants can go to White Oak’s website to submit an idea for an event they are interested in creating or hosting—be it an art show, a dance party, a theatre production, etc. White Oak will review the submissions and decide which ones to partner with. As an added benefit, the venue can provide a PA system, lights, marketing help, and logistical support for the event. The proposal deadline is March 1, 2017.

It seems that one of the goals of this new initiative is to bring in community members that may not otherwise come to White Oak Music Hall. As per the call’s submission guidelines, all events have to be open to the public, and, if ticketed, cannot be more expensive than $15.

This program comes just weeks after a Harris County judge granted a temporary injunction against White Oak Music Hall for allegations that White Oak’s events adversely affect the quality of life of residents living near the venue.

