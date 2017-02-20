Happy (Not My) President’s Day!

After the presidential election, performance artist Holly Hughes, who resides in Ann Arbor, Michigan, decided to hold a local cabaret-style event in which artists would showcase their response to the new president. “I was thinking maybe we’d get 100 people at some dive bar in Ann Arbor,” Hughes told the Detroit News. “Within a couple of hours, I had almost 2,000 people contacting me through Facebook and was quickly overwhelmed by people wanting to do something like this.”

Now, artist protests are taking place across the country, including Dallas and Austin. Many events have taken place this weekend or will take place today (officially observed the third Monday of February). Check your local listings (or the Etsy offerings, if you can’t leave your house)!

also by Paula Newton