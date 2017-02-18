February 18: Artists Talks in Houston & 20+ Openings in Dallas

If you need something to do in Houston today, look no further—there are four artist talks happening across the city:

2PM: A talk with some of the photographers included in FotoFest’s INTERNATIONAL DISCOVERIES VI.

2PM: Photographer Liz Hickok and Ceramicist Shiyuan Xu speak about their exhibition that opened yesterday at Capsule Gallery in Midtown.

2PM: Charles Jones will speak about his work on view at William Reaves Fine Art.

3PM: Peter Brown will talk about his exhibition High Plains Song at Rudolph Blume Fine Art | ArtScan Gallery. (Brown’s exhibition was included in this week’s Top Five).

If you’re not in Houston, make sure you check out our event listings and see what is happening in your region. Today alone, Dallas galleries are opening more than twenty shows.

