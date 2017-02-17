Advertise   Donate
SXSE: Beaumont Is a Boomtown of Film & Music

17 Feb 2017
0 Comments

BoomtownFor ten years now, Southeast Texas has been hosting the annual Boomtown Film & Music Festival in venues throughout Beaumont, including the Art Museum of Southeast Texas and the Dishman Art Museum. For independent films, independent bands, panel discussions, networking, and socializing, get to Beaumont next week (February 23-26).

Check out the full (but somewhat confusing) schedule here.

also by Paula Newton
