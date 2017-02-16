Top Five: February 16, 2017 with Ana Fernandez

Rainey Knudson and guest host Ana Fernandez on the art of the snow cone, documenting the Underground Railroad, and a faculty show that defies all expectation.

1. Critical Mass

Southwest School of Art (San Antonio)

January 26 – February 26

An exhibition highlighting the Southwest School of Art’s faculty members.

2. Peter Brown: High Plains Song

Rudolph Blume Fine Art | ArtScan Gallery (Houston)

January 28 – March 11

Artist talk February 18, 3PM

A survey of 30 years of work by photographer Peter Brown. Many of the photographs in the show were taken in the prairies and deserts of America’s Great Plains.

3. Elizabeth Bick: Performances

UT Visual Arts Center (Austin)

January 27 – February 24

A show of photographs by Elizabeth Bick. In this exhibition, Bick argues that “the divisions between the arts are not distinct, and that a true division between art and life is hard to find.”

4. Jeanine Michna-Bales: Through Darkness to Light: Seeking Freedom on the Underground Railroad

Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery (Dallas)

February 18 – April 15

Opening February 18, 5-8PM

Read our conversation with the artist here.

An exhibition featuring Jeanine Michna-Bales’ photographs documenting the Underground Railroad.

5. Victoria Suescum

Cinnabar (San Antonio)

February 14 – 28

A pop-up show of works by Victoria Suescum.

