Top Five: February 16, 2017 with Ana Fernandez

16 Feb 2017
Rainey Knudson and guest host Ana Fernandez on the art of the snow cone, documenting the Underground Railroad, and a faculty show that defies all expectation.

 

Critical Mass

1. Critical Mass
Southwest School of Art (San Antonio)
January 26 – February 26

An exhibition highlighting the Southwest School of Art’s faculty members.

 

Peter Brown: High Plains Song

2. Peter Brown: High Plains Song
Rudolph Blume Fine Art | ArtScan Gallery (Houston)
January 28 – March 11
Artist talk February 18, 3PM

A survey of 30 years of work by photographer Peter Brown. Many of the photographs in the show were taken in the prairies and deserts of America’s Great Plains.

 

Elizabeth Bick: Performances

3. Elizabeth Bick: Performances
UT Visual Arts Center (Austin)
January 27 – February 24

A show of photographs by Elizabeth Bick. In this exhibition, Bick argues that “the divisions between the arts are not distinct, and that a true division between art and life is hard to find.”

 

Jeanine Michna-Bales: Through Darkness to Light: Seeking Freedom on the Underground Railroad

4. Jeanine Michna-Bales: Through Darkness to Light: Seeking Freedom on the Underground Railroad
Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery (Dallas)
February 18 – April 15
Opening February 18, 5-8PM
Read our conversation with the artist here.

An exhibition featuring Jeanine Michna-Bales’ photographs documenting the Underground Railroad.

 

Victoria Suescum

5. Victoria Suescum
Cinnabar (San Antonio)
February 14 – 28

A pop-up show of works by Victoria Suescum.

