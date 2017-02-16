Top Five: February 16, 2017 with Ana Fernandez

Rainey Knudson and guest host Ana Fernandez on the art of the snow cone, documenting the Underground Railroad, and a faculty show that defies all expectation.
1. Critical Mass
Southwest School of Art (San Antonio)
January 26 – February 26
An exhibition highlighting the Southwest School of Art’s faculty members.
2. Peter Brown: High Plains Song
Rudolph Blume Fine Art | ArtScan Gallery (Houston)
January 28 – March 11
Artist talk February 18, 3PM
A survey of 30 years of work by photographer Peter Brown. Many of the photographs in the show were taken in the prairies and deserts of America’s Great Plains.
3. Elizabeth Bick: Performances
UT Visual Arts Center (Austin)
January 27 – February 24
A show of photographs by Elizabeth Bick. In this exhibition, Bick argues that “the divisions between the arts are not distinct, and that a true division between art and life is hard to find.”
4. Jeanine Michna-Bales: Through Darkness to Light: Seeking Freedom on the Underground Railroad
Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery (Dallas)
February 18 – April 15
Opening February 18, 5-8PM
Read our conversation with the artist here.
An exhibition featuring Jeanine Michna-Bales’ photographs documenting the Underground Railroad.
5. Victoria Suescum
Cinnabar (San Antonio)
February 14 – 28
A pop-up show of works by Victoria Suescum.
also by Glasstire
- MFAH Announces its Jewish Film Festival Schedule - February 15th, 2017
- Artists: The Dallas Museum of Art Wants to Give You Money - February 14th, 2017
- Texas Biennial 2017 Details Released - February 13th, 2017
- Austin's Renovated Blanton Museum is Finally Open! - February 12th, 2017
- CounterCurrent Announces 2017 Lineup - February 11th, 2017