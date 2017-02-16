How to Get A Studio and Stipend from Lawndale

Applications for the next round of Houston’s Lawndale Art Center’s Artist Studio Program (ASP) are due April 1, but this evening, February 16 at 6pm, Lawndale will host an Info Session for potential applicants.

Apparently, there will be a bunch of interesting modifications this year, so ASP Director Lily Cox-Richard and Lawndale staff will review changes to the application and submission process, answer questions, and share plans for next year’s program. According to Lawndale’s website:

Next year, this support will be enhanced with an increased focus on the development of new work and ongoing practice. How does developing a creative practice in Texas differ from elsewhere? What can regionalism mean in 2017? We are seeking ASP participants who will engage Lawndale as their hub—not only as a place for experimenting, making, and showing work but also as a site for critical engagement and questions like these. In 2017-2018, Lawndale ASP will be full of experimentation, pilot programs, and Texas road trips. As we hatch plans, we have revised our application to better identify competitive applicants that are the right fit for the ASP. We are looking for Texas/Gulf Coast-based artists of diverse backgrounds and experiences, working in any media, whose practice would benefit from the support we can offer.

