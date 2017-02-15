MFAH Announces its Jewish Film Festival Schedule

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has announced the dates and schedule for the 13th annual Houston Jewish Film Festival, in which it participates. The primary venue for the festival is the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center. The MFAH however will screen four of the features. The festival takes place the weekend of March 11-12.

The complete schedule is here. The screening schedule specifically at the MFAH is as follows:

Saturday, March 11:

6 p.m: Beyond the Mountains and Hills (Me’ever Laharim Vehagvaot), 2016, Hebrew with English subtitles, dir. Eran Kolirin

8 p.m: Past Life (Ha’khata’im), 2016, English, German, Polish, and Hebrew with English subtitles, dir. Avi Nesher

Sunday, March 12:

1 p.m: Fanny’s Journey (Le voyage de Fanny), 2016, French with English subtitles, dir. Lola Doillon

3 p.m: Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015, dir. Ido Haar

General admission is $10, with discounts for MFAH members and students. For more info, go here and here.

also by Glasstire