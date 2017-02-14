Austin Has OUTsiders and No Idea!

This week, Austin will host both the OUTsider Fest (February 15-19) and the No Idea Festival (February 16-19). OUTsider celebrates the “bold originality and creative nonconformity of the LGBTQ+ communities” through the presentation of provocative, out-of-the-box film, dance, theater, performance art, music, writing and visual art. No Idea brings together musicians and sound artists from around the world collaborating in the fields of free improvisation, composition, installation, research, noise, and film.
Both festivals are bound to present eccentricity and originality, so Austinites should definitely check out one or both!
